Warwick football defeats Pine Bush

Senior night proved to be a magical moment for the 25 seniors on the Warwick varsity football team as the Wildcats defeated Pine Bush 43-28 to stay perfect at 6-0. Warwick is currently ranked ninth in New York State by the New York State Sports Writers Association (Class A).

Warwick quarterback Brody Frederick completed 21 of 27 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Warwick receivers Dylan Sullivan caught 10 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns while brother Ryan Sullivan had five catches for 60 yards and contributed 134 yards on a kickoff return, including an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Anthony Mazza caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and Wyatt Vreeland, Aaron Callender and Giacomo Abbate each had a catch. Aaron Callender rushed for two touchdowns behind a dominant offensive line of Michael Miller, Michael Hennessy, Matt Lupkovich, and Brayden Harrison, Tom Ronan and Grant Havell have not allowed a sack in six games.

The defense was led by linebacker Wyatt Vreeland (11 tackles), Grant Havell (eight tackles) and Colton Senius (seven tackles). Siebert and defensive back Matt Abel each had interceptions and defensive lineman Casey Smith recovered a fumble caused by Matt Lupkovich and Tom Ronan. Cole Haskew was a perfect three for three on extra points as the special teams continue to shine.

Warwick varsity football will travel to Wallkill Friday night in a Class A contest at Wallkill High School; the kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.