Warwick football defeats Our Lady of Lourdes

Warwick High School football defeated a tough Class A opponent in Our Lady of Lourdes in Poughkeepsie last Friday night, Sept. 27, by a score of 42-30. Quarterback Brody Frederick completed 12 of 18 passes for 441 yards and four touchdown passes. Frederick also rushed for two in the win.

Ryan and Dylan Sullivan continue to rack up the yardage, combining for 339 yards and four touchdown receptions. Anthony Mazza and Giacomo Abbate each had receptions combining for 102 yards. An offensive line of Michael Hennessy, Matt Lupkovich, Brayden Harrison, Grant Havell, Michael Miller, Asa Garner and Wyatt Vreeland kept Frederick’s jersey clean, allowing plenty of time to throw the ball.

The defense was paced by senior captain Grant Havell who led all tacklers with nine solo and three assists. Michael Miller was outstanding from the defensive line and defensive back Luca Siebert converted his fourth interception of the year in the endzone in the first half of a well-played contest. Wyatt Vreeland also intercepted a pass to set the Wildcats up in scoring position.

Place kicker Cole Haskew was a perfect six for six on extra point attempts and has been near perfect on attempted extra points this year with 18. Warwick will look to stay perfect as they take on both FDR of Hyde Park and a two-hour bus ride this Friday night, Oct. 4, with an expected 7 p.m. kickoff in an important league contest.