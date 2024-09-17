Warwick football defeats Middletown

A total team effort was the key to Warwick’s 35-6 win over the Middletown Bears Friday night, September 13, in front of a full house at C. A. Morgan Field. Youth football and Cheer Night lit the spark to a fast start in front of 3,000 fans as Wildcats improved to 2-0.

Warwick’s offense was led by the dynamic duo of Ryan and Dylan Sullivan who combined for 290 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions. Quarterback Brody Frederick was laser sharp, connecting on eight of 11 passes, including four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown accumulating 300 yards through the air. The offensive line took control of the line of scrimmage behind captains Michael Miller and Michael Hennessy, and the line crew of Brayden Harrison, Matt Lupkovich, Grant Havell, Wyatt Vreeland and Asa Borner, all contributing significant minutes in the win. Aaron Callender, Mohammad Najafipour, Giacomo Abbatte and Sonny Miceli combined for 128 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Warwick’s defense was led by linebacker Grant Havell with nine total tackles (five solo and four assists), and senior weakside linebacker Colton Senius with four solo tackles and four assists. Warwick held the Bears to 6 points, a tremendous team effort considering Middletown’s talented junior running back Julani Graham is Section IX’s Class AA 2023 Player of the Year. Colton Senius, Matt Abel, Luca Siebert and Logan Conley all intercepted passes to end Middletown drives. Warwick’s defensive line of Anthony Roe, Rashied Richardson, Michael Miller, Tom Ronan, Kyle Bolich, Ray Eger, Jaedan Walker, Zach Vega, and Ray Eger played a key role in slowing the Middletown offense.

Special teams were led by Cole Haskew (five for five) on extra points and Domenico Berlingieri who punted the ball three times, including an incredible recovery of a high snap then a 40-yard punt to keep Middletown out of scoring position.

Warwick will take on Goshen Saturday, September 21 in the annual Spirit trophy game and Homecoming. Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m. Warwick will be honoring the 1984 OCIAA championship team. It is the 40-year anniversary of when John Garcia coached the county championship team and is widely recognized as one of the top teams in Warwick football history.