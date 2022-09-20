x
Warwick Football defeats Goshen--Spirit Trophy stays in Warwick

Warwick. Warwick Wildcats held off Goshen’s offense that had been successful with other teams. Warwick thus retained the Spirit Trophy that marks a longtime rivalry.

| 20 Sep 2022 | 11:51
    Warwick Varsity Football celebrates a win over Goshen and retains the Spirit Trophy. Warwick vs Goshen is the second longest running high school football rivalry in New York State behind Rome Free Academy and Utica Proctor. ( Photo by Coach al Konikowiski)

Warwick jumped out to a 21 point lead early in the 3rd quarter and held off a very good Goshen team enroute to a 21 - 14 win on C. A. Morgan Field in Warwick, in front of a capacity crowd of over 4000 fans. Warwick QB Joey Krasniewicz connected with senior Captain Ryan McLaughlin for a 30 yard touchdown pass while Warwick sophomore Zach Kantor was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards. Junior Running Back Johnny Accardo ran for two touchdowns while Drew Borner rounded out the scoring with a perfect 3 for 3 on point after attempts.

The big story was the Wildcat defense, which stifled Goshen’s rushing attack that scored 42 points last week in a win over Washingtonville. Defensive Lineman Alex Negersmith, Vincent Liggio, Aaron Greaves, Charlie Phipps, Jacob Gible and company neutralized Goshen’s offensive line. Grant Havell, Johnny Accardo and Jake Rooney contributed double digit tackles. Skyler Rodriguez picked off his 3rd ball of the season, while Declan McCurdy, Alex Negersnith and Johnny Accardo each recovered a fumble for the defense.

Story contributed by Gregory Sirico, Warwick Football Coach

The Wildcats will try to stay perfect when they take on a very good Wallkill Team on Saturday, September 24, in the 2022 Homecoming Game. Kick - Off is slated for 1:30 p.m. at C. A. Morgan Field on the Warwick High School Campus.
