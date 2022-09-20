Warwick Football defeats Goshen--Spirit Trophy stays in Warwick

Warwick jumped out to a 21 point lead early in the 3rd quarter and held off a very good Goshen team enroute to a 21 - 14 win on C. A. Morgan Field in Warwick, in front of a capacity crowd of over 4000 fans. Warwick QB Joey Krasniewicz connected with senior Captain Ryan McLaughlin for a 30 yard touchdown pass while Warwick sophomore Zach Kantor was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards. Junior Running Back Johnny Accardo ran for two touchdowns while Drew Borner rounded out the scoring with a perfect 3 for 3 on point after attempts.

The big story was the Wildcat defense, which stifled Goshen’s rushing attack that scored 42 points last week in a win over Washingtonville. Defensive Lineman Alex Negersmith, Vincent Liggio, Aaron Greaves, Charlie Phipps, Jacob Gible and company neutralized Goshen’s offensive line. Grant Havell, Johnny Accardo and Jake Rooney contributed double digit tackles. Skyler Rodriguez picked off his 3rd ball of the season, while Declan McCurdy, Alex Negersnith and Johnny Accardo each recovered a fumble for the defense.

Story contributed by Gregory Sirico, Warwick Football Coach