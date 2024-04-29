Warwick defeats North Rockland in Wounded Warrior Challenge

Ten years ago, Warwick and North Rockland Athletic programs created the Wounded Warrior Challenge where most spring teams compete on the same day with the intention of raising money and awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project. Saturday’s event continued that tradition. The Wildcats prevailed, winning the overall title. This marks the school’s third win in the last 4 years. North Rockland still holds the overall record, with five wins to Warwick’s three, plus one tie.

Warwick boys’ lacrosse overcame a 4-3 halftime deficit to earn a win; the JV boys lacrosse team also won. Warwick girls’ varsity lacrosse lost a close game 9-7; the JV girls earned the win at 9-8.

Varsity baseball battled back from an early deficit too, but came up just short. The JV team played tough but earned a loss for the Wildcats. Varsity softball defeated the undefeated Red Raiders 1-0, and the JV girls lost a game 2-1. Warwick tennis defeated North Rockland 4-3 in a very close match.

The final school winner came down to golf. The girls team tied North Rockland and the boys pulled through for a two-stroke win, giving the Wildcats the overall title.

Many volunteers made the day possible, including students Alex Morse, Elizabeth Laino, Casey Fox, Nadia Ali and Kaylyann Mela. Roy Quackenbush came in early to prep the fields and parents Lindsay Frederick, Margaret Accardo, Kellyann Hennessy, Lori Sirico, Tara Judd and Tyler Frederick (MS student) helped with event coordination.

The event raised thousands of dollars for the Wounded Warrior Project Charity, whose first office was in the clocktower building on Main Street in Warwick. Many are already looking forward to next year’s event on the North Rockland campus.