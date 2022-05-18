Warwick crew team takes two silver medals, one bronze, in state competition

Warwick High School Crew competed against over 30 teams at this year’s NYS High School Championships on June 14 and 15 in Saratoga. The team entered 11 boats, with 5 qualifying for finals, and took home two silver medals and one bronze for Warwick.

Girls Varsity 4: Oliva Nosarzewski, Sasha Blanchard, Lizbeth Varela-Cordero, and Ava Levitsky(cox and steer) took home a silver medal;

Boys Varsity 4: Noah Conley, Matt Doherty, Luka Tomich and Jack Curless (cox/steer) also earned the silver medal

Girls freshman 4 + took home the bronze medal with Milo Shaw-Smith Gendelman coxing Nadia Ali, Holly Frischknecht, Violet Ross and Madison Breen.

Other qualifying boats include:

Boys Varsity 2: Luke Rzeznik (cox) and Zach Garby (steer)

Junior Girls 4 +: Julia Zotolla (cox), Olivia Nosarzewski, Sasha Blanchard, Lizbeth Varela-Cordero, Isabelle Flores

Girls Novice 4 +: Milo Shaw-Smith Gendelman (cox), Nicole Kellan, Holly Frischknecht, Nadia Ali, Quinn Barravecchio

Anyone interested in joining Warwick Crew Team is encouraged to reach out to warwickcrew@gmail.com or check out their website www.wvhsrowing.org. No experience necessary, summer programs available.