Warwick crew seniors row on to college

Crew is a year round sport that requires high levels of discipline and fitness to perform well, says Warwick Valley High School crew manager Jaye Levitsky.

”With pride and a heavy heart, Warwick crew family bids farewell to our wonderful seniors,” he said. “They have demonstrated tremendous resilience and determination over the years. Congratulations to all for finishing the race.”

He noted the new destinations of some seniors:

Jack Curless has rowed for the team for four years and learned to cox in his senior year as well. Jack will go on to the University of Colorado Boulder to major in economics.

Matt Doherty has been with the team for three years and will pursue a degree in television production and emerging media at Ithaca College.

Zach Garby (captain) has rowed bow for four years for Warwick and will now continue on to study finance at Syracuse University.

Nicole Kellan joined the team in her senior year as a novice rower and is off to High Point University where she will pursue a degree in exercise science on the pre-physician’s assistant track, while also pursuing photography as a minor.

Ava Levitsky (captain) has been in crew for four years as a rower and coxswain. She will study business and marketing at VirginiaTech.

Corbin Oelofse (captain) will attend Marist College, where he will study psychology. Corbin has been with the team since his freshman year and plans to row in college as well.

Luke Rzeznik (captain) is a four year veteran and will head to Binghamton University this fall to major in marketing.

John Simon has been with the team for four years and will move on to CUNY Baruch to study quantitative finance.

Luka Tomich has been with the team since his freshman year and will continue his education at CUNY Baruch, where he plans to study statistics and quantitative modeling.

Julia Zotolla, captain and senior coxswain, after her fourth season now heads to Binghamton University to study biology.

Noah Conley has rowed for the team since freshman year. He will be attending Western New England University to study criminal justice.