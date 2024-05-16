Warwick Crew earns top spots at state championships

Warwick Crew recently announced its successful performance at the NY State Scholastic Rowing Championships on May 11 and 12, held at Saratoga Springs, NY.

The Warwick Crew girls varsity straight four — crewed by Abigail Kane, Nadia Ali, Riley Seijas, and Natalie Houston — placed second and brought home a silver medal in an event the girls do not normally compete in. In addition, the girls varsity pair — crewed by Natalie Houston and Reiley Seijas — also placed second.

Rounding out the results, the boys varsity straight four — crewed by junior Beren Munkatchy and seniors Nicholas Rivera, Garrett Houston, and Killian Bauman — rowed to a third-place finish.

Warwick Crew is coached by Jim Cody, Cate Cody, Katy Glover, and Anthony Paterno.