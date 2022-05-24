x
Warwick Celebrates 327 Scholar – Athletes

327 Wildcats earned NYSPHSAA Scholar – Athlete status

| 24 May 2022 | 05:48
Warwick, NY. Warwick Valley High School celebrated 327 Warwick Varsity Students who earned NYSPHSAA Scholar – Athlete status by maintaining a 90 average or better during their varsity athletic season. Parents were invited to have breakfast with their students before attending a ceremony featuring keynote speaker and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Everyone received a scholar – athlete t- shirt and NYSPHSAA Scholar – Athlete pin. Thank you to Dr.Leach, Tim Holmes and the Warwick Board of Education for supporting the event.

JesseAbramson
LukeAccardo
MichaelAccardo
JohnAccardo
GabriellaAdee
NadiaAli
MichaelAloia
MatthewAmaturo
LiamAstbury
LilyBailey
MadelineBalsamo
BrodyBanker
QuinnBarravecchia
KillianBauman
LilyBeattie
OwenBeauregard
ReeseBerman
MollyBerman
AziaBey
AlexandraBlanchard
SierraBlanton
SkylerBlanton
SavannahBolick
AlexaBorner
DrewBorner
ChristianBoudreau
QuinnBoudreau
BrendanBoudreau
JackBoudreau
RonanBradley
SamanthaBrady
NoahBreedy
MadisonBreen
KyleBrown
AvaBrowne
AustenBrowning
EmilyBujosa
MadisonBuliung
LilyBurrows
CavanByrne
DanielCallaghan
HannahCann
ElizabethCardella
ValerieCardozo Zapata
JohnCarter
ShannonCastellanos
DannyCastillo
AvaCauda
AmiyaChatman
JaniyaChatman
AndyChen
GabrielChermak
LuluChisholm
MeileiCianfrocco
JoshuaCornelius
MiraCosta
ShaneCrane
JackCurless
KieranCurrao
SarahDavis
SavannaDeLucia
MeganDesrats
JillianDisy
MatthewDoherty
IanDoherty
AlyssaDovico
MayaDumas
OwenDurgin
AlexanderEberlein
TylerEllis
CaitlinEmanuel
CourtneyEvans
NatalieEvans
LindsayEvans
NathaliaEvelyn
ConorFinn
KatherineFinnerty
ElijahFiol
KatieFiore
AshleyFitzgerald
IsabelleFlores
ChaseFogg
LeoFord
AbagailFoust
ZacharyFreedman
CollinFreet
HollyFrischknecht
JacksonFrommeyer
EttaGarafalo
EvaGarafalo
MelinaGarby
ZacharyGarby
HannahGardiner
PatrickGardiner
AlyeseGarner
JudeGawronski
MichaelaGermain
AnnikaGeysen
JacobGibel
PaigeGirardi
MikaylaGiraud
CaswellGluckstein
KatherineGobinski
JacobGonzalez
HarrisonGratzel
MarissaGratzel
AlexanderGreco
MarcoGreen
EvanGrundfast
GiselaGujar
ArdenHallett
HallieHansen
JohnHarrison
LukeHarrison
VictoriaHelmrich
SarahHertner
OwenHoey
JosephHolder
ConnorHolland
JustinHurd
VictoriaJohnson
ZacharyJohnston
JosiahJones
BradyJudd
GarrettJudd
VinayKamath
EmmaKantor
ThomasKanz
AngelinaKanz
EmmaKardell
YheshKathuria
NicoleKellan
BrookeKelley
AstridKelly
MichaelKelly
CiaraKelly
ReganKelly
FrancisKeneally
AlexaKeys
SamanthaKillin
LilianaKing
NicoleKlein
SophiaKlyshko
WilliamKrasniewicz
MaxKruger
AnastasiyaKuchynska
LillybethKurosz
AdellaKurosz
JackLandau
LucasLangone
MarcusLangone
KieraLarney
KaitlynLarney
AthenaLazina
TimothyLeonard
AvaLevitsky
AnnieLincoln
MollyLincoln
ZoeLink
JasmineLorentzen
JosephineLorentzen
JasonLuhavalja, Jr.
JohnLupkovich
AnnabelleLuraschi
KaelaMacDougall
OwenMachingo
StephanieMalota
KeiraMangels
PaigeManno
OliviaMartino
SavannahMartino
CarringtonMask
MorganMask
DaniellaMastrantoni
JackMaxcy
JackMazzella
JacobMcGowan
HenryMcKenna
RyanMcLaughlin
DanielMcLaughlin
ThomasMcNamara
SydneyMcSweeney
ShaneMicallef
GinaMilazzo
John AnthonyMiller
ErinMiller
EmmaleeMinns
SofieMinogue
JacksonMitchell
MichaelMolinelli
RyanMorales
AsherMorgenstern
DylanMoshier
JennaMosier
LeanaMuniz
BerenMunkatchy
KadenNagel
BurkeNagel
MohammadNajafipour
MelissaNegron
HarrisonNeil
MaggieNelsen
MauraNelsen
KellyNevins
NicholasNicosia
ErikNilson
OliviaNosarzewski
QuinnNowakowski
CorbinOelofse
DianaOlivar-Vargas
MadisonOlszewski
JolianaO’Neill
ConnorO’Regan
RowanOswald
ReaganOswald
EvanParsons
DarielPatterson
KylePayne
BrendanPerez
RileyPersico
TabithaPeterson
CharlenePetreshock
BenjaminPickering
YirshalemPinkus
BenjaminPitiger
MatthewPoje
OliverPrestigiacomo
ConnerPrice
ClairePriebke
MillerPritchard
ElliotQuicke
OliviaQuinones
SophieRagans
EmilieRamirez
SamuelRandall
QuinnRichard
BrendanRink
JohnRivera
SkyeRivera
SoriaRoberts
JosephRodrigues
JessicaRodriguez
Anthony-ErikRoe
CourtneyRomano
ThomasRonan
WilliamRoome
BrielleRosario
HarryRosenstein
ClaireRussell
AshleyRuszkiewicz
JohnRuszkiewicz
LukeRzeznik
ValeriaSandoval
JosephSansone
HannahSansone
MatthewSansone
KiraSarine
KyleSass
KaylaScheuermann
ElainaSchlesinger
KaylaSchmitt
CamrynSchultz
DominickScotto
GabriellaScotto
TaylorSecord
BrentSecord
LukeSeibel
ColtonSenius
Milo JudahShaw-Smith Gendelman
BrendanShea
OliviaSilva
JohnSimon
JuliaSingh
JuliaSirico
DominicSirico
ErinSmith
ReaganSmith
RipleySobo
StefanieSommer
EmmaSorace
RenoSpagnoli
TrevorStevens
HunterStuart
JessicaStuber
BrookeSullivan
RyanSullivan
DylanSullivan
JessicaTagg
LukeTannar
BrendanTennant
KellyTeskera
DanielThorson
OwenTillinghast
AbigailTobin
DeclanTobin
MaryTobin
LukaTomich
MichelleTorres
LandonTorres
JohnTrazino
PeterTully
AlexandraTurner
JamesUnger
LizbethVarela Cordero
FranciscoVelez
MariosVeloudos
RachelVenter
DarrenVogt
DanielleVogt
BenjaminWalter
BrennaWalters
NeeveWalters
StacyWansor
TristanWeaver
ConradWendell
HenryWendell
KellyWendt
CharlotteWendt
LucasWensley
AmandaWentworth
SarahWerner
SelvinWhite
TimothyWilbur
AbigailWillner
DennisWilson
MaeveWright
MaleahYoung
JillianZiegler
JuliaZottola