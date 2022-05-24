Warwick Celebrates 327 Scholar – Athletes

Warwick, NY. Warwick Valley High School celebrated 327 Warwick Varsity Students who earned NYSPHSAA Scholar – Athlete status by maintaining a 90 average or better during their varsity athletic season. Parents were invited to have breakfast with their students before attending a ceremony featuring keynote speaker and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Everyone received a scholar – athlete t- shirt and NYSPHSAA Scholar – Athlete pin. Thank you to Dr.Leach, Tim Holmes and the Warwick Board of Education for supporting the event.