Warwick boys’ basketball to honor alumni, Hall of Fame inductees

Warwick High School boys’ basketball will hold its second annual Alumni Weekend on January 5 and 6. All past alumni are encouraged to attend this weekend celebrating Warwick boys’ basketball.

The festivities kick off with a game between Warwick’s JV team and Cornwall at Warwick High School, with tipoff slated for 5 p.m. After the game, at around 6:15 p.m., Warwick will hold its Hall of Fame induction ceremony. New inductees include Brad Garcia, Class of 2014; Zach Goldstein, Class of 2019; and John Leigh, Class of 1976. All former inductees in attendance will also be recognized.

Then the varsity team will take the court, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. After the games, the coaching staff and Hall of Famers will head to downtown Warwick for refreshments.

On Saturday, enjoy an alumni basketball game, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warwick High School. This is a friendly pickup game for any alumni interested in playing.

The alumni celebration will continue at 12:30 p.m. with lunch at Halligan’s Public House in Warwick. The program will provide light fare and refreshments until 2 p.m. The school’s basketball program will also be accepting donations to help raise money for its various activities. For questions, call Head Coach Joe Mackey at 845-537-0244 or Hall of Fame Director Tom Folino at 845-988-6564.