Warwick Athletics announces NCAA commitments

Fourteen Wildcats recently announced their decisions and signed National Letters of Commitment to attend and compete at the NCAA Collegiate level as a student-athlete in 2024. They have been recruited and signed letters of commitment to the colleges and universities following outstanding careers as Warwick Wildcats.
- Ryan Lawler will be playing baseball at Washington & Jefferson College.
- Hunter Stuart will be playing baseball at Misericordia University.
- Austin Droge will be playing baseball at St. John Fisher University.
- Luke Solari will be playing men’s lacrosse for Eastern Connecticut State University.
- Connor Brogan will be playing football for Hartwick College.
- Anthony Marcano will also be playing football for Hartwick College.
- Ryan Hablow will be playing football for Anna Maria College.
- Latrell Willis will be playing football for Hartwick College.
- Gina Milazzo will be playing women’s golf at SUNY Cortland.
- Athena Lazina will be playing women’s lacrosse at St. John Fisher University.
- Kelly Nevins will be playing women’s lacrosse at The College of New Jersey.
- Maeve Wright will be swimming for SUNY Geneseo.
- Alexandra Krasinska will be playing women’s tennis for Hartwick.
- Nico Carrillo will be on the track and field team at Suffolk University.