Warwick Athletics announces NCAA commitments

Fourteen Wildcats recently announced their decisions and signed National Letters of Commitment to attend and compete at the NCAA Collegiate level as a student-athlete in 2024. They have been recruited and signed letters of commitment to the colleges and universities following outstanding careers as Warwick Wildcats.

- Ryan Lawler will be playing baseball at Washington & Jefferson College.

- Hunter Stuart will be playing baseball at Misericordia University.

- Austin Droge will be playing baseball at St. John Fisher University.

- Luke Solari will be playing men’s lacrosse for Eastern Connecticut State University.

- Connor Brogan will be playing football for Hartwick College.

- Anthony Marcano will also be playing football for Hartwick College.

- Ryan Hablow will be playing football for Anna Maria College.

- Latrell Willis will be playing football for Hartwick College.

- Gina Milazzo will be playing women’s golf at SUNY Cortland.

- Athena Lazina will be playing women’s lacrosse at St. John Fisher University.

- Kelly Nevins will be playing women’s lacrosse at The College of New Jersey.

- Maeve Wright will be swimming for SUNY Geneseo.

- Alexandra Krasinska will be playing women’s tennis for Hartwick.

- Nico Carrillo will be on the track and field team at Suffolk University.