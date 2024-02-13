Warwick athletes win Section 9 wrestling tournaments

On February 10, Warwick’s wrestling team battled for the top spots at the Section 9 Division I wrestling championships held at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

According to the Warwick school district, Brady Judd defeated Jordan Busby of Newburgh Free Academy in the 118-lb. finals to win the gold medal. Griffin Petzold beat Joseph Uhrig of Minisink Valley 6-2 in the third-place match at 138 pounds. At the 152-lb. class, Michael Accardo beat Jack Bucci of Saugerties 5-3, and at the 190-lb. class, his brother Johnny Accardo pinned Minisink Valley’s Keith Henry.

On February 11, the first-ever Section 9 girls wrestling tournament was held, featuring Warwick’s own freshman champion Victoria Alvarado. At 138 pounds, she pinned Monticello’s Ashlin Garcia in 54 seconds in the finals. She also pinned Asanya Barham of Monroe-Woodbury in 28 seconds in the semifinals. Alvarado was seeded eighth at 138 pounds in the tournament. The school district noted that the state plans to hold its first girls wrestling state championship next year.

In other Wildcat news, the high school also earned accolades during the Section 9 Class A indoor track and field championship meet at West Point on February 10.

In the girls meet, Warwick’s Lily Beattie won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet. Teammate Reagan Smith was second in the 1,500-meter race walk. Lily also competed in the Millrose Games at the Armory in Manhattan, taking second place with a personal record vault of 13 feet, 5.25 inches.

In the boys Section 9 meet, Luke Beattie finished first in the pole vault (15 feet) and teammate Klaus Lindenau took third (13-6). Luke also placed third in the 55-meter dash (6.68 seconds).