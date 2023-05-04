WARICK. Martial arts seminar hosts over 60 students

On April 30, over 60 students from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York City assembled at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy for a seminar on poomsae, an important training element of the traditional Korean martial art. Hosted by the United States Taekwondo Alliance (USTA), the three-hour event was taught by Grandmaster Doug Cook.

Known in karate as kata, poomsae - or formal exercises - is a series of sequenced defensive and offensive techniques aimed at defeating multiple, imaginary attackers originating from different directions. They represent the method by which the classical martial arts of China, Okinawa, Japan and Korea were transmitted from venerable master to worthy disciple across the centuries.

A worldwide organization headquartered in Warwick with a mission to promote excellence in the traditional and evolving art of taekwondo, the the USTA teaches a vast array of poomsae dating back over 700 years. Originally founded in 1980 by Grandmaster Richard Chun, the organization is now overseen by Cook.

“We view forms much as a nation’s armed forces would military drills. With each repetition, our defensive movements and strategy is evaluated,” Cook said. “We seek to amplify strengths and remedy weaknesses. As my late teacher, Grandmaster Chun, said, ‘Without forms there is no taekwondo.’”

The performance of poomsae allows people of all ages to practice taekwondo without fear of injury since it is based on solo practice.

“Poomsae can be practiced anywhere, any time. In olden days, Korean martial artists would practice poomsae in the woods, under waterfalls and in the halls of ancient Buddhist temples. Today, forms can be practiced at home, in the office, or even on vacation. But the energy and feedback one receives in the training hall offers the greatest benefit,” Cook added.

