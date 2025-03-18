UltaMania faculty charity basketball game draws large crowd

Warwick’s 2025 UltaMania drew over 1,000 fans to support their teachers in the annual faculty basketball game that featured the high school staff taking on the middle school and elementary teachers. The Warwick middle school/elementary school team earned the win with a score of 51-42, including a 24-8 third quarter run.

The night included many highlights, including the halftime dance led by coach Graig McElroy (Sanfordville Elementary School PE teacher) with over 500 people doing the Cotton Eye Joe, Cupid Shuffle, and many others that are a part of the elementary school’s PE curriculum.

This event was made possible thanks to Lions Club member George McManus; Heidi Thonus; Rocco Manno (T-shirt design and production, and certificates); and elementary school physical education teachers Patricia Gillen, Robert Maslanka, Gregory Sirico Jr., Taylor Mann, Matt Carcaterra, Brittany Anderson, and coach Shawn Myers who ran the district’s foul shooting championships on campus that night (over 1,300 students participated at the building level).

Over $6,000 was collected for the Lions Club and the Warwick Valley Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, which benefits Warwick high school seniors.