Tori Alvarado wins inaugural girls’ state wrestling championship

Warwick sophomore Tori Alvarado won a state championship at the first-ever New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) girls’ wrestling tournament on Feb. 27 in Albany.

Alvarado dominated her weight class, pinning all four of her opponents in the first period. She started off with pins of 33 seconds, 1:00, and 2:06 before capturing the state title with a pin in 2:04 against Section 11’s Aaliyah Morrow.

“Tori had an incredible season and capped it off with a state title, which was our goal to start the year,” Warwick coach Phil Szumlaski said. “She’s put a lot of time in throughout the year to prepare for this event and we couldn’t be happier for her. She’ll now go down in the history books as winning one of the first state titles in NYS girls wrestling history with two more years left to go!”

The state title came after Alvarado won championships at the Eastern State tournament and the Section 9 tournament.