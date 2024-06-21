Three students celebrate commitments to college athletics

Three seniors recently celebrated their decision to play sports at the collegiate level during Signing Night at S.S. Seward.

“It was a great event to recognize all the hard work these students have put in and celebrate that they are going to apply their skills to that next level of athletics,” shared athletic director Joe DiMattina.

Adriana Joy

Adriana Joy will be missed as a point guard on the varsity basketball team. When she moves the tassel on her cap at graduation, her time as a Spartan will be complete, but her journey as a Colt on the SUNY Orange women’s basketball team will just be beginning.

Joy will cherish the memory of her recent senior night. “One of my best friends in eighth grade did a speech for me and it was really nice,” she shared. “It was great to see all of us improve day by day,” she added about the season.

Joy will study law, and looks forward to meeting new people on and off the court.

Marz Ranieri

While Marz Ranieri is a multi-talented athlete, competing in baseball, soccer, basketball, football, and diving throughout the years. However, his passion is for baseball.

Nominated for Varsity 845 Player of the Week by the Times-Herald Record multiple times this season for his work on the mound, his baseball career is far from over, joining the men’s baseball team at SUNY Orange this fall.

Ranieri said one thing he’ll always remember is spending time with the baseball team his junior year. “I’m excited to continue playing,” shared Ranieri, adding that he knows some of the current athletes at SUNY Orange. Marz will study math, with the goal of becoming a teacher or police officer.

Chase Barton

Chase Barton has been playing hockey since he was six years old. A highlight of his hockey career so far was competing in the league championship in sixth grade, his first year playing competitively. “Even though we didn’t win, that game is a really special memory for me,” Barton said.

He recently played for the Mid-Hudson Polar Bears as a goalie and looks forward to more experience on the ice as a Mustang at Stevenson University. While he had a few different offers, he says Stevenson felt like home. He looks forward to living with some of his teammates. Barton will study criminal justice and is considering a minor in history.