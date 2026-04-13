Three local gymnasts qualify for USA Gymnastics Men’s Eastern National Championships

Kennett’s School of Gymnastics in Goshen is sending three of its gymnasts to the USA Gymnastics Men’s Eastern National Championships. Austin Frommer of Florida, along with Warwick athletes Danyal Hafeez and Macklin Tomlinson, have all qualified for the event taking place in Palm Beach, Fla., the weekend of April 25.

Each athlete secured his place at nationals through strong performances at qualifying meets, demonstrating not only technical skill but also consistency, focus, and determination throughout the season.

At the Eastern National Championships, the boys will compete across all six men’s artistic gymnastics events: high bar, parallel bars, pommel horse, floor exercise, vault, and still rings—testing strength, precision, and versatility at the highest level of competition in the region.

For Austin, Danyal, and Macklin, qualifying for this event marks a major milestone in their athletic development and places them among the top gymnasts in the eastern United States. The competition draws elite athletes from across the region, making each routine an opportunity to measure themselves against some of the best in their age groups.

The athletes train under the guidance of coach Dimitre Dimitrov, whose experience as a former world-class champion has helped them refine their skills and prepare for high-level competition. His coaching has supported their growth as disciplined and competitive gymnasts ready for the national stage.