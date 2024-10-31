This week’s Wildcats sports report

Warwick hosted the OCIAA Cross Country Championship meet at Sanfordville Elementary School on Oct. 26. The boys team placed fourth in a 22-team field using a team spread of 15 seconds for their second to fifth men. Freshman Leo Shostal paced the Wildcats with an eighth-place finish in a personal best time of 16 minutes, :2.5 seconds. He was followed by RJ Dovico, Collin Freet, AJ Kobrick, Jack Cosco, Liam Astbury, and Jake Tannar. With a five-man team average of 17:17, they made over a 65-second improvement from just a year ago and placed two spots better as a team.

View the complete race results at: fat.live/meets/39513/events/xc/1517664 .

Next the team will head to Bear Mountain on Nov. 6 for the Section 9 Championships.

Girls’ cross country

Seniors Alyssa Dovico (20:06.3) and Alexa Keys (20:20.2) finished 16 and 18 to lead the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish at the OCIAA Cross Country Championship meet.

View complete results at fat.live/meets/39513/events/xc/1517666 .

Girls’ swimming

Warwick senior Ciara Kelly finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.57) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (26.94) at the OCIAA Division 2 Championship meet at Washingtonville. Diver Talia Potempa placed sixth in diving with an 11-dive score of 330.65. The Wildcats placed sixth in the team competition with 160 points. Next up is the Section 9 Championship meet Nov. 7 through 9 at Valley Central.

Girls’ soccer

Second-seeded Warwick will play the Minisink Valley-Valley Central winner in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 in New Paltz. The semifinal winner will play in the championship game at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Wallkill High School.