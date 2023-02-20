Swimmers break school records

Warwick boys’ swimmers set three school records on Feb. 16, 2023 at the Section 9 Championship preliminaries at Valley Central High School.

Senior Jesse Abramson was part of all three school records. He broke his own record with a time of one minute, 42.99 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle. He also teamed up with Youssef Moustafa, Michael Kelly, and Connor Holland to set records in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.97) and in the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.89).

With the automatic state championship qualifying time, the 200 freestyle relay team has qualified for the state championships, along with Abramson (in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events, 100 backstroke, and 200 individual medley) and Holland (in the 100 backstroke). The 400 freestyle relay is within a second of the automatic qualifying time. Both freestyle relays were seeded first going to finals on Saturday. The team will qualify for the state championships if they win the event, whether they hit the time or not.

Abramson and Holland advanced to the Section 9 championship finals of the 200 freestyle. Abramson is the top seed in the 200 and 500 freestyle in the finals. Holland is seeded fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke finals. Ben Pitiger is seeded sixth in the championship final of the 100 breaststroke.

Moustafa (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Kelly (100 backstroke) made the consolation finals along with the 200 medley relay team of Kaden Nagel, Ben Pitiger, Logan Armistead, and Vinay Kamath. Quinn Nowakowski swam on the 200 medley relay in the preliminaries, replacing Logan Armistead to give him a rested swim in the finals.

Complete preliminaries results can be found at http://www.section9swim.com/Results/BoysHS/2023/Sec9/Live/index.htm.

The Section 9 Swimming and Diving finals were held on Feb. 18. The state championship meet is scheduled for March 3-4 in Ithaca.

Cutline: (l-r) Jesse Abramson, Connor Holland, Michael Kelly, Youssef Moustafa and coach Frank Woodward.