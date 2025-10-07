Swim team captains making an impact

There are bound to be many trials and tribulations that are all part of being a first-year head coach of a varsity high school sports team.

What can help to ease the transition is having capable and dependable leaders on the roster.

Nicole Rose, the new coach for the Warwick Valley High School girls swimming program, is fortunate to have three reliable captains who are of big help: Josephine Lorentzen (senior), Jasmine Lorentzen (senior) and Lillian Jocelyn (sophomore).

“The choice of our captains was a democratic process, with the team itself voting for these three young women,’’ Rose said. “When I asked the athletes to cast their votes, I emphasized choosing swimmers who truly exemplify leadership qualities, display positive sportsmanship and bring great spirit to our pool deck every single day.

“Josephine, Jasmine and Lily were overwhelmingly selected because they embody these traits. Their peers see them as the most consistent role models both in and out of the water, making them the natural choice to lead the team.’’

Each of the captains has already accomplished a considerable amount as swimmers this season.

“While statistics don’t always capture the full measure of a swimmer’s contribution, these captains have been making significant impacts,’’ Rose said. “Josephine has faced a formidable challenge this season, working diligently to recover from an injury that could have easily sidelined her. Despite this setback, her dedication is absolute. She’s at practice daily, putting in the difficult work — whether it’s in the water or the weight room — setting an inspirational standard of perseverance and commitment for the entire team.

“Lily is truly having a standout season of self-improvement. She’s seen consistent drops in time across her signature events. A testament to her eagerness to challenge herself, she’s also successfully tackled distance swimming events for the first time, with those times also showing remarkable and consistent improvement throughout the season. Jasmine is our versatile rock. She has been consistently working to shave time off her personal bests in all of her events. Crucially, she is a swimmer we can rely on for just about any event on the board. This versatility is invaluable for our team’s strategy and success in meets, as we can trust her to perform well wherever she is needed.’’

Rose added that most notable is what each captain achieve in the classroom.

“Our captains understand that student comes first in student athlete and they maintain high standards in the classroom,’’ she said. “Josephine and Jasmine are currently navigating the demanding process of college applications and conducting school visits. Balancing their rigorous training schedule with this critical academic workload demonstrates exceptional time management and focus.

“Lily is successfully balancing her demanding schedule as a sophomore athlete and student, excelling in her coursework while maintaining her commitment to the pool. Her dedication ensures her academic work is completed to a high standard, showcasing a mature understanding of her priorities.’’

What really encourages coach Rose is witnessing the ways in which the three captains communicate with their teammates.

“Jasmine is the organizational anchor of the team,’’ Rose said. “Jasmine proactively looks ahead, ensuring the entire team knows the practice schedule, what they are doing and where they need to be. Josephine is an inspirational leader, particularly for our new and younger swimmers. She also provides valuable hands-on help with technique and race strategies for the less experienced teammates, ensuring they learn the fundamentals correctly.

“Lily keeps us on time and prepared. She is instrumental in getting the pool equipment set up and ready, making sure we maximize our practice time. Much like Jasmine, she contributes significantly to the team’s organization, creating an efficient and focused environment for everyone.’’

Warwick Valley has a road meet at Middletown scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 14.

“This is my first season coaching this wonderful group of swimmers and I couldn’t be more proud of the foundation we’re building,’’ Rose said. “I’m fortunate to have the support of an exceptional coaching staff, including Dillon Montee, Bella Voelker and Kitty Lowry. Our focus this year is on discipline, spirit, and continuous improvement and these captains have been integral in establishing that positive team culture. The future of this team is driven to succeed.’’