Students rally for the American Cancer Society

Warwick Valley Athletics and the Warwick Valley Middle and High School Student Senates have donated $4,000 to the American Cancer Society this year thanks to some dedicated fundraising efforts that began early this school year.

The total donation is the result of three separate fundraising efforts that began earlier this year when the Warwick Valley boys and girls basketball teams helped organize Pink Out Week fundraisers. The teams accepted donations from attendees during home games and sold tee shirts and bracelets. The Wildcats Pink Out Week efforts raised $300 toward the cause.

On January 7, the Section IX Girls Basketball Association, led by WVHS girls varsity coach and Section IX representative Jim O’ Brien, organized a Girls Basketball Tournament Challenge between the Orange County Interscholastic Athletics Association and the Mid-Hudson Athletic League. During the tournament, hosted by Monroe-Woodbury, Warwick Valley played Our Lady of Lourdes and other participating teams included Monroe-Woodbury, Wallkill, Pine Bush, Millbrook, Chester, Onteora, Valley Central, and FD Roosevelt. Proceeds from this event raised an additional $1000.

The Warwick Valley High School and Middle School Senates raised the largest portion of the total donation. With the guidance of senate liaisons Coach O’Brien, Mr. Botta and Mr. Patafio, Student Senate President Rory O’Connor organized a Pink Day for both schools that raised $2,700 in donations.

“The donation of over $4000 to the American Cancer Society is another example of our students going above and beyond to support important causes and charities in our community and beyond,” Athletic Director Gregory Sirico said.