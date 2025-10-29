Student-Athletes of the Month

Austin Harty: He is a junior on the boys varsity soccer team and plays goalkeeper. He has single handedly kept the team in games this year with his fantastic performances in goal. He leads from the back and claims everything that comes near him with confidence. He’s a wonderful student athlete that would do anything for anyone.

Caroline Maher: The freshman had her first dual meet first-place finish earlier this season. She also earned her first medal at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park. She and her teammates competed against over 3000 runners. She has shown steady improvement in all of her races this year and brings a positive attitude to the team.

Lauren Scheuermann: The sophomore on the girls varsity soccer team has started in every game and always gives 100%. She is versatile and can play any position on the field but mainly plays as our defensive midfielder. I have seen vast improvement from game to game.

Saniya Walker: The senior co-captain has done a great job leading the girls varsity volleyball team both on and off the court. Her positivity, her supportive and encouraging nature, as well as her “nothing hits the floor” mentality is always mentioned in our huddles and highly valued amongst her teammates. Her dedication and determination both on the court and in the classroom earns her the Volleyball Student Athlete of the month.

Jamel Wilkins: The a senior is the starting running back and an outside linebacker on the varsity Football team. His success is a testament to his hard work and perseverance as he has returned better than ever from a serious injury. He is a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball and is one of the most explosive players in the county.