Spring sports starting dates

Warwick Athletics has announced the start dates for Spring sports, which are open to all students enrolled in the Warwick School District from seventh through 12th grade.

All students participating must have an approved school physical within the last year (on or after 3/1/23) and completed the Interval Health History form on Operoo. Contact Gregory Sirico or Heidi Thonus in the Athletic Office at 987-3050 ext.12881 or email gsirico@wvcsd.org or hthonus@wvcsd.org with any procedural questions.

Advanced Placement Testing

For students in the MS attempting to participate at HS Level, testing will take place March 9 at 2:45 p.m. in the high school Fitness Center. Athletes must have an approved physical on file with the Middle School nurse through Operoo before they can be tested. The test is challenging and requires a mile run for time. This is for exceptional middle school students that high school coaches have reached out to as potential high school candidates.

Baseball

Varsity and JV Baseball tryouts will begin March 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hudson Sports Complex (formerly The Yard). Tryouts will end at 5:30 p.m. and will be held on field turf (no metal cleats). The preseason meeting has already occurred. For additional information, contact Coach Rosa at erosa@wvcsd.org.

Softball

Varsity and JV Softball meetings for all high school students will be held March 9 at 11 a.m. in the high school Fitness Center. Middle school students should not attend this meeting. The first day of tryouts will be held on March 13 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hudson Sports Complex on field turf (no metal spikes). Contact Coach Carcaterra at mcarcaterra@wvcsd.org for more information.

Boys Track and Field

The first day of practice for Boys Track and Field will be March 13 at 3 p.m. All athletes should meet in the outdoor classroom behind center field of the varsity baseball field. For additional information, email Coach Potter at mpotter@wvcsd.org.

Girls Track and Field

Preseason meeting is March 8 at 11 a.m. in Room 142 for high school athletes only. The first day of practice is March 13 at 2:55 p.m. in the high school Hall of Champions. Contact Coach Thomas at kathomas@wvcsd.org for additional information.

Boys Lacrosse

Boys Varsity and JV Lacrosse tryouts will be held March 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Sanfordville Elementary School. Contact Coach Tom Kelly at tkelly@wvcsd.org for additional information.

Girls Lacrosse

Girls Varsity and JV Lacrosse will hold tryouts at Sanfordville Elementary School March 13 from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. Contact Coach O’Connor at doconnor@wvcsd.org for additional information.

Boys Tennis

Boys Varsity and JV Tennis will have tryouts March 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the middle school tennis courts. Contact Coach Garcia at jgarcia@wvcsd.org for additional information. Boys JV Tennis will meet on March 6 from 2:40 to 3:20 p.m. in the middle school, Room D 3. The first day of tryouts will be March 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the middle school tennis courts.

Boys and Girls Golf

Boys and Girls Golf will meet March 9 in Room 161 in the High School at 11 a.m. This meeting is for high school students only. The first day of practice will likely be the week of March 27, weather and course dependent. Boys can contact Coach Peter Scheuermann at pscheuermann@wvcsd.org or Katlyn Chester at kchester@wvcsd.org. Girls can contact Coach Jeff Jacobsen at jjacobsen@wvcsd.org if additional information is needed.

Girls Flag Football

Preseason meeting will be March 6 at 11 a.m. in Room 161. The first practice will be March 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Park Avenue field.

Crew

Crew will have practice from 3 to 5 p.m. March 13 in the high school North Cafeteria. Contact Coach Cody at jcode58@gmail.com for information.

All middle school (modified) sports will begin on March 22.

Modified Softball

Modified Softball will have a meeting March 7 at 3 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Tryouts will be March 22 on the JV Softball field from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Contact Coach Nazco at knazco@wvcsd.org for additional information.

Modified Baseball

Modified Baseball will have a meeting March 7 at 3 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Tryouts will begin March 22 at the JV baseball field from 3 to 5 p.m. Contact Coach Larkin at jlarkin@wvcsd.org for information.

Modified Boys and Girls Track

Modified Track will begin March 22 at 2:45 p.m. Teams will meet in the middle school gym. Contact Coach Brett Algera at balgera@wvcsd.org or Coach Coach Sommerlad at csommerlad@wvcsd.org for information.

Modified Girls Lacrosse

Girls Modified Lacrosse will have a preseason meeting on March 10 at 11 a.m. in the middle school gym. The first day of tryouts will be March 22 at 3 p.m. at Sanfordville Elementary School. Contact Coach Mann at tmann2@wvcsd.org with any questions.

Modified Boys Lacrosse

Boys Modified Lacrosse will begin tryouts on March 22 at 3 p.m. at Sanfordville Elementary School. Contact Coach Mabey at ryanmabey19@gmail.com for additional information.