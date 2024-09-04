Spartan athletes prep for fall competitions

Spartan athletes are gearing up for a competitive season on the field, court and trails, with sights set on clinching section and other titles.

“Sports are an extension of education. I think sports bring out character, team building, how to work well with others and competitiveness, just to name a few,” shared Joe DiMattina, athletic director and girls’ varsity soccer coach.

He encourages community members to “come out and support the teams, even if you don’t have a child on the team. The games are fun and entertaining to watch. We look forward to a great season.”

Girls’ soccer

DiMattina looks for versatile players who have skills in many areas, in addition to toughness and a willingness to learn.

“This season we are looking to see individual improvement, improvement as a team, and are looking to get as much experience as possible,” he said.

Taylor Vogt is eager to begin her fourth year on varsity. The senior striker is pulling double duty during the fall season, also competing on the cross-country team. She says the key to success is “putting 100% effort into every drill that we do. When you stop doing that, you stop improving. We’ve got to keep pushing ourselves and go as hard as we can go.”

Vogt sees a young team on the rise. “We have a lot of young players, and I can’t wait to see everyone improve throughout the year.”

The team is a community, Vogt added. She enjoys the camaraderie that comes along with the sport, as well as sharing special moments with her teammates. “On the field, I love scoring goals. I always have a special post-goal celebration with someone on the team.”

Boys’ soccer

The boys’ soccer team is looking to post a few upsets this season.

“I’m anticipating the team that’s coming back this year will be a little sharper, we’ll finish more. I’m hoping that translates into a few more wins,” shared Coach Bill Steele. The team is seeing growth in numbers and skill sets.

Last season the team finished 8-7-2, and aims to win 10 games and earn its spot in sectionals this year.

Steele is looking for leadership from his senior athletes, and exceptional communication on and off the field this season.

Senior Izzy Sarki, a center attacking mid, has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember. Last season, key highlights were senior night and the team’s homecoming game, as well as the team developing and building chemistry, according to Sarki.

Thriving on competition, he seeks to win sectionals before his senior year is through.

Sarki notes endurance as one key to success. “If we can outrun the other team, we’ll be in the gold. Fundamentals are crucial as well. If we have both of those then all the fancy stuff doesn’t really matter,” he explained.

Girls’ volleyball

After falling short in a tight match against Tuxedo for the section title last season, the Lady Spartans are seeking redemption.

Coach Natalie Griffin-Pellew looks for hard work, drive, and heart for the game in her players. This year, she’s got the perfect mix.

“For the first time in a while, we’re going to have upperclassmen with a lot of experience at the high school and club level. I’m looking forward to seeing what they have learned put into action,” said Griffin-Pellew.

Watching libero Saniya Walker on the court, her passion is evident.

“I really try to put my heart out on the court. I love playing with people that have good energy and really want to win,” the 11th-grader shared.

Her second year on varsity, Walker feels that it’s her turn to pay it forward and help others grow. “Last year the returners helped me learn that it’s okay to make mistakes. Having those people around lifting me up was really helpful.”

“We’re playing some challenging and competitive teams this year, but if they play their game, they can definitely be successful. Mental toughness is key for this year,” said Griffin-Pellew.

Cross-country

Cross-country welcomes a new coach this season, Will Couture. A distance runner, he is experienced in half and full marathons.

After a season of learning from the prior coach, Barbara Napoli, Couture is looking forward to “helping the students become the best athletes they can be.” He added, “I came to this sport in my 30s, so it shows students that as you get older you can try new things and find that you genuinely enjoy it.”

Couture said several students have the potential to be in the state championships.

Speaking on this year’s short pre-season, Couture said, “They’re in shape. They’re running good speeds at good times and distances and everyone is where they should be to start the year.”

Tenth-grader Nathaniel Lever shared his “why” when it comes to running: “It relieves stress and frees the mind from worries.”

His favorite part of last season was getting to know students from Chester, who train with the team.

“This season, I’m looking forward to being able to run on the same courses again and try to beat my old times and get PRs,” Lever said.