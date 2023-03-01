Soccer standout honored by United Soccer Coaches

Warwick Valley Wildcats soccer standout Kojo Adjei was recently chosen as a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

United Soccer Coaches is the world’s largest organization of coaches, serving members at all competitive levels. This year, just 143 high school athletes – 81 boys and 62 girls – were selected for All-America recognition.

Adjei came to Warwick Valley this fall from West Forsyth High School in the Atlanta suburbs of Georgia, and immediately made an impact on the team as a top defender. He was a key contributor to Warwick’s 2022 Section IX AA Championship season, helping lead the team to a repeat of its 2021 title.

“Kojo was an incredible addition to our team this season,” said Warwick Valley Director of Athletics Gregory Sirico. “His play at center back and left back was an important part of a defense that brought another title to Warwick. His hard work and excellent results on the field are mirrored in the classroom, too, where he carries an overall average of 87.”

Adjei also received United Soccer Coaches All-Region and All-State recognition. To be eligible for the limited number of bi-annual All-American slots, players must first be selected in their respective state through a recognized coaches’ selection program. Adjei was selected as a Section IX All-Section player.