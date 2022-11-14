Six Warwick Wildcats sign national letters of intent

Six Warwick student athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and compete in athletics at the division I level.

National Letters of Intent student

Skyler Blanton, Warwick senior soccer and lacrosse athlete

National Letter of Intent to attend East Carolina University of Greenville, North Carolina. She was recruited to midfield for the NCAA Division I East Carolina Pirates of the American Athletic Conference. Skyler was recruited by head coach Amanda Moore and chose ECU over Vermont, U. Conn. and Delaware, who had also expressed interest. She expects to major in business administration.

Career Highlights

● 3 Time Section IX Champion

● First Team All Section Selection for Lacrosse

● 95 goals as a midfielder

Academic accomplishments

● Weighted Grade Point Average of 93.7

● National Honor Society, NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Soccer and Lacrosse

● Academic schedule includes AP World History and Honors English

Parents: Eric and Mandy Blanton - sisters Sierra, Reece and Payton

Paige Girardi, Warwick senior basketball athlete, signed a National Letter of Intent for a full athletic scholarship to play basketball for Quinnipiac University of Hamden, Connecticut. She was recruited to play guard for the NCAA Division I Quinnipiac Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Paige was recruited by head coach Tricia Fabbri and chose Quinnipiac over Manhattan College, Albany and Seton Hall, who had also expressed interest. She intends to major in physical therapy.

Career Highlights

● Section IX Champion 2022

● First Team All Section Selection for Basketball

● All State Selection

Academic Accomplishments

● Weighted Grade Point Average of 95.7

● National Honor Society, NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Basketball

● President of Sports Medicine Club (Member of Lady Ratz AAU)

● Academic schedule includes AP World and US History

Parents: Russ and Debra; sister, Reese

Jackson Mitchell, Warwick senior baseball player, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Binghamton University in Binghamton, New York. He was recruited as a pitcher for the NCAA Division I Binghamton Bearcats of the America East Conference. by assistant coach Ryan Hurba. He chose Binghamton over UPENN, Columbia and Sienna University who had also expressed interest. Intends to major in Business Law.

Career Highlights

● Section IX Champion 2022

● First Team All Section Selection for baseball

● Led team with 5 homeruns, batted .34 with an ERA of 2.10 with 46 K’s

Academic accomplishments

● Weighted Grade Point Average of 100.3, AP in all classes

● National Honor Society and Academic Army All-American

● President of Sports Medicine Club (Member of Lady Ratz AAU)

● SADD Decisions Club and Co-founder of the Sit and Chat Club

Parents: Ben and Marya Mitchell

Kiera Larney, Warwick senior soccer, basketball and lacrosse Athlete, signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse for the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. Recruited to play midfield for the NCAA Division I Vermont Catamounts America East Conference. Kiera was recruited by head coach Sarah Dalton. Chose Vermont over Southern New Hampshire, Lafayette and Central Connecticut who had also expressed interest. Intends to major in Business.

Career Highlights

● 2 Time Section IX Champion for Lacrosse

● First Team All Section Lacrosse (THR Player of the Year 2022)

● 106 total goals (77 in junior season)

Academic Accomplishments

● Cumulative Weighted Grade Point Average of 95.4

● National Honor Society, NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Soccer, Basketball, Lax

● Sports Medicine Club, S.A.D.D. Club (Member of Metro Lax Club)

Parents: Brian and Kerry Larney, sisters: Kaitlyn & Kelsey

Stephanie Malota, Warwick senior lacrosse player, signed aNational Letter of Intent to play lacrosse for the soon to be Division I LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York. She was recruited to midfield for the current NCAA Division II LeMoyne Dolphins of the Northeast 10 Conference (joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2024). Stephanie was recruited by head coach Liz Beville and chose LeMoyne over St. Bonaventure, Mercy and Virginia Commonwealth University, who had also expressed interest. She intends to major in sports management.

Career Highlights

● 3 Time Section IX Champion for Lacrosse

● First Team All Section Midfield Selection

● NYSPHSAA Scholar - Athlete for Lacrosse

Academic Accomplishments

● Cumulative Weighted Grade Point Average of 98.6

● National Honor Society and Spanish Club

● Academic schedule includes AP English, Government, College Statistics

Parents: Robert and Joy, sister: Jess, brothers: David, Ryan, Chris

Ryan Mclaughlin, Warwick senior baseball and football athlete, signed a National Letter of Intent for an athletic scholarship to play baseball for Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. He was recruited to play pitcher, infield and outfield for the NCAA Division I Hofstra Pride of the Colonial Athletic Association. Ryan was recruited by assistant coaches Chris Rojas and Jimmy Goelz and chose Hofstra University over Maine, George Mason and New Haven, and every college football team in a 3-hour radius had also expressed interest. He intends to major in finance.

Career Highlights

● All Section IX Baseball and Football Player 2022 (1021 REC Yards 2022)

● Junior season batted .381 with 5 HR’s and an ERA of 1.65 with OPS of 1.221

● Football 44 and Captain Baseball and Football

Academic Accomplishments

● Weighted Grade Point Average of 94.7

● National Honor Society, NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Baseball and Football

● Warwick’s October Athlete of the Month

● Academic schedule includes AP History, OCCC Calculus

Parents: Denis & Jamie McLaughlin; sister: Carly, brother: Joe

Article contributed by Gregory Sirico, WVSD Athletic Director