Signups now open for Learn-to-Row Regatta

The East Arm Rowing Club has opened signups for its annual Learn to Row Program. Registration is only available online by visiting eastarm.org, and will close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The club recommends registering early as practice slots fill up quickly and will close out.

There will be an optional open house for registered participants on Saturday, March 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 69 Sterling Road, Greenwood Lake. Registrants will be able to tour the boathouse, and receive a brief introduction of the boats to be used, and additional equipment.

The fee of $160 per rower covers weekly training sessions with experienced coaches. On-the-water training begins Sunday, April 27. Rowers must commit to the six-week program, and be available for race day on Sunday, June 2. This is a 500-meter sprint race that starts at 8 a.m. Those wishing to participate must be 18 years or older, of good health, able to swim, able to lift 35 pounds overhead, get in and out of the boats unassisted, and sign a required waiver.

The club noted that an effort will be made to combine rowers in a four- or eight-person boat based on preferred practice time, age, athletic ability, and competitive desire. You can join with friends, or be paired with other rowers your age. Participants will have the same team, coach, and chosen practice time for the duration of the program.

Detailed information is available at the Club’s website (eastarm.org) or by calling 845-477-3076.