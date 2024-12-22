Seward volleyball stars hit the big time

Two S.S. Seward student athletes were among the two dozen athletes from across the Mid-Hudson Valley to be named all-state girls volleyball picks from Section IX.

Senior Abigail Orlando, a middle hitter, was named to the Class D fourth team, while junior Saniya Walker, a libero, was named to the Class D fifth team. A middle hitter plays key roles in offense and defense, while a libero is a back-row player who is often the best defensive player on a team.

Orlando and Walker getting this recognition is proof that hard work pays off and it has shown, Athletic Director Joe DiMattina said.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” DiMattina said. “This is recognizing the top players in the state from each section.”