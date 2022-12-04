Section IX Exceptional Senior Game wraps up 2022 season

Warwick had five players accept the nomination to play in the 2022 Exceptional Senior Football Game held at Middletown High School on December 3 for the 2022 Fall Season. Senior Offensive Lineman David “DJ” Madura and Christina Felix, Quarterback Joey Krasniewicz, Place Kicker Drew Borner and Defensive Lineman Aaron Greaves all played for the National Team that defeated the American Team 20 - 8 to wrap up the fall football season.

The National Team is composed of players from 17 schools, including Warwick, Cornwall, Monroe Woodbury, Burke, FDR and Chester. They were coached by Onteora Head Coach Michael Liverani. The American Team was composed of players from 17 schools, including Minisink, Washingtonville, Middletown, Kingston, Pine Bush and 12 others.

Story and photo contributed by Gregory Sirico (Football Coach)