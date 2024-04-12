Saint Stephen’s fifth-graders advance to basketball state finals

For the second year in a row, the fifth-grade girls basketball team at Saint Stephen the First Martyr church made it to the Catholic Youth Organization’s state finals. The girls achieved an undefeated regular season for their conference, playing up in age. They also participated in two tournaments this season and won the January Jam in Westchester County.

This was the team’s second consecutive year winning the Orange County championship. They defeated the Rockland County champion, Saint Margaret of Pearl River, and now once again move on to the state championship. According to co-coach Astrid Hagan, for a second straight year, the Warriors are the only team from Orange County to reach this status.

“Each girl always gives 100% at practice and in their games. They never once complained,” Hagan added. “These girls play multiple sports and keep their grades up all while having a smile on their face!”

The season began at the end of September and concluded March 16. Team members include Molly Brady, Payton Blanton, Reece Blanton, Jayden Connelly, Taylor Gillen, Ava Hagan, Eliana Herrmann, Ellie Mahoney, and Isla Reagan. In addition to Hagan, the girls are coached by Dwight Herrmann.

“This season was a success,” said Hagan, “and they cannot wait to raise their second banner for Saint Stephens!”