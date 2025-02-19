S.S. Seward cheer team wins first place

The S.S. Seward Spartan cheer and girls’ varsity basketball teams earned wins at recent games and competitions.

Despite some challenges, the varsity cheer team won first place in the Class C and D combined division on Jan. 25 at the Highland Cheer Competition. Coach Francesca Allen praised her girls for coming together and working hard to meet their goals.

“They are always willing to try new skills and improve individually and as a team,” Allen said. “They know they still have a lot of work ahead of them to reach their goals.”

The Lady Spartans varsity basketball team also scored a victory. They beat John S. Burke Catholic 30-28 in their first divisional matchup in mid-January. This win improved the Lady Spartans to 5-1 overall and placed them into the postseason competition.