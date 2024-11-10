S.S. Seward announces October Student Athletes of the Month

S.S. Seward Institute recently released the list of October Student Athletes of the Month. The school shared a bit about each student, which can be found below.

James Walsh

James Walsh is the team leader. He trains hard and is an excellent example of a “no excuses” athlete. Walsh, a senior, is always setting a good example for his younger teammates on the cross-country team.

Taylor Vogt

Taylor Vogt, a senior, is on the cross-country team as well as the girls’ varsity soccer team. She is co-captain on her soccer team that leads the team’s offense. Vogt brings experience and leadership that is currently taking her team to the next level of play. She is the ideal student athlete.

Saniya Walker

Saniya Walker, as a junior, is the co-caption on the varsity volleyball team. She is extremely dedicated to both volleyball and academics, and because of this, she is a highly successful student and athlete. Walker leads the team by example with her grit and determination.

Aidan Vogt

Aidan Vogt, a senior, has been on the varsity soccer team for four years. He has excelled on the field as a defender and in the classroom as a scholar. He is a two-year starter at the stopper position and is on high honor roll.