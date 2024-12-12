S.S. Seward announces November Student Athletes of the Month

Two S.S. Seward Institute students were named November’s Student Athletes of the Month for their hard work and dedication in their respective sports.
Senior Taylor Vogt, who is on both the girls’ varsity soccer and cross-country teams, qualified for state competition as a top five runner in Class D. During the state competition, Vogt finished 53rd out 112 Class D runners and she also beat her personal record during this run.
Vogt, along with Izzet Sarki, were also named as part of the Section IX C/D Soccer All Star Team.
Junior Jett Gandolfo, who is starting on the varsity football team as a linebacker, led his team in tackles and helped the team win a Section IX Class C title. During the Regional Title Game, Gandolfo was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.
The school also congratulated individual student athletes and teams who were named scholar athletes for the fall 2024 sports season.
Team scholar athletes:
Boys’ Soccer
Girls’ Soccer
Volleyball
Boys’ cross country
Football
Individual:
Luca Carbillano
Aidin Cirkic
Andy Cotes Aguilar
Max Falone
Austin Harty
Keegan McGoldrick
Stanislaw Olejniczak
Mark Rhone
Izzet Sarki
Joe Staszeski
Aiden Vogt
Wayne Williams
Taylor Vogt
Eliana White
Victoria Brady
Francesca Falone
Sophia Arcidiacono
Emily Fuller
Lauren Scheuermann
Evangelina White
James Walsh
Nate Lever
Jackson Neuman
Joseph Delarm
Zach Wilmes
Abby Orlando
Alexiss Carmack
Jackie Tomassi
Saniya Walker
Kendall Dazi
Angelina Rodriguez