S.S. Seward announces November Student Athletes of the Month

Two S.S. Seward Institute students were named November’s Student Athletes of the Month for their hard work and dedication in their respective sports.

Senior Taylor Vogt, who is on both the girls’ varsity soccer and cross-country teams, qualified for state competition as a top five runner in Class D. During the state competition, Vogt finished 53rd out 112 Class D runners and she also beat her personal record during this run.

Vogt, along with Izzet Sarki, were also named as part of the Section IX C/D Soccer All Star Team.

Junior Jett Gandolfo, who is starting on the varsity football team as a linebacker, led his team in tackles and helped the team win a Section IX Class C title. During the Regional Title Game, Gandolfo was named Defensive Most Valuable Player.

The school also congratulated individual student athletes and teams who were named scholar athletes for the fall 2024 sports season.

Team scholar athletes:

Boys’ Soccer

Girls’ Soccer

Volleyball

Boys’ cross country

Football

Individual:

Luca Carbillano

Aidin Cirkic

Andy Cotes Aguilar

Max Falone

Austin Harty

Keegan McGoldrick

Stanislaw Olejniczak

Mark Rhone

Izzet Sarki

Joe Staszeski

Aiden Vogt

Wayne Williams

Taylor Vogt

Eliana White

Victoria Brady

Francesca Falone

Sophia Arcidiacono

Emily Fuller

Lauren Scheuermann

Evangelina White

James Walsh

Nate Lever

Jackson Neuman

Joseph Delarm

Zach Wilmes

Abby Orlando

Alexiss Carmack

Jackie Tomassi

Saniya Walker

Kendall Dazi

Angelina Rodriguez