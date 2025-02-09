S.S. Seward announces January student-athletes of the month

Three S.S. Seward students were recognized as Student-Athletes of the Month in January. Recipients are selected based on their dedication to their chosen sport, academic achievement, athletic performance, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

Senior Malina Grove, who plays on the girls’ basketball team, is a two-year starter, or one of five players to begin to play at each game. According to the school, she brings “experience and maturity to the young team and is a true team player, who brings positive energy to the court.” She is also a member of the National Honor Society (NHS).

Senior Wayne Williams is a senior guard on the varsity boys’ basketball team where he specializes in defensive moves that help his team win games. In addition to his achievements on the court, he also “excels in the classroom where he helps to make those around him better,” the school explained.

Sophomore Georgia Maesano is new to the varsity cheer team, but has proven to be a fast learner and a strong backspot, who stabilizes the flying cheerleader’s ankles and orchestrates a stunt’s timing. “She is a great addition to the team because of her hard work and dedication on the mat,” the school added. Outside of athletics, Maesano excels in both the classroom and as a member of NHS.