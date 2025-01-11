S.S. Seward announces December Student-Athletes of the Month

Three S.S. Seward students were recognized as Student-Athletes of the Month in December. Recipients are selected based on their dedication to their chosen sport, academic achievement, athletic performance, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

The school district honored boys’ basketball player Grey Whitmore, girls’ basketball player Lauren Scheuermann, and varsity cheerleader Lyla Pachot.

The school shared a bit about why each of these students earned recognition.

Whitmore has “developed into a leader on the court and in the classroom. He excels at encouraging his teammates to do better on the court and sets an example of excellence for his peers in the classroom.”

Scheuermann started her second season on the girls’ varsity basketball team this year. The co-captain “displays a leadership role on and off the court,” the school said. This past month, she was selected as one of the all-tournament team during the Spartan Invitational and scored a career high in points versus Eldred where she scored seven of her 17 points during the last 32 seconds of a 46-41 win.

Pachot joined varsity cheerleading for the second year this year as well. She was described as kind and compassionate and someone who excels when performing routines. “Showing dedication in everything she does, Pachot is willing to step up and try new things when needed, easily adapts to any situation, and works well with new athletes on the team,” the school said in its announcement, adding, “Cheerleading is not the only area Pachot excels in. As a member of the National Honor Society, she sets a great example for her peers.”