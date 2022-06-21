“Perfect game,” with 18 strikeouts, wins Warwick Little League championship

Preston Dwyer, of Warwick, threw a “perfect game,” with 18 strikeouts, in the Warwick Little League Boys Majors Championship this month, his father and father Derek Dwyer reports. Preston threw 70 pitches, and 56 were strikes. His best friend Alex was the catcher.

That winning team was Warwick Orange, sponsored by Nick Carbone Real Estate. They beat Warwick Blue.

Players

Top row, left to right - Evan Ehrhardt, Michael Nunez, Alexander Cardenas, Noel Orthmann, Bobby Mosier, Preston Dwyer (pitcher), Kyle Becker, Owen Hogan, Maddox Eschmann. Bottom row, left to right - Aiden Cruz, Alex Clotworthy (catcher), Johnny Vega

Declan O’Donnell is on the team but he is not in the pic.