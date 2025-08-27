Martinez advances to soccer U14 National Team finals

Local athlete Xylia Martinez, a Warwick resident, has helped lead the Dominican Republic U14 Girls National Soccer Team to the finals of the Caribbean Football Union U14 Girls Challenge Cup, being held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Martinez, just 13 years old, has been representing the Dominican Republic throughout the tournament, showcasing her talent and hard work on an international stage. The team has now secured a spot in the championship match this Sunday against Puerto Rico.

“This is such an incredible honor for Xylia, and a proud moment for our family and community,” said her mother, Christina Martinez. “She’s worked so hard to get here, and to see her competing at this level is truly inspiring.”

The final match against Puerto Rico will determine the champion of the 2025 Caribbean Football Union U14 Girls Challenge Cup.