Local gymnasts earn state, regional awards

The Paradigm Athletic Center gymnastics team made its presence known with success at the state, regional and national level in 2025.

The year-old program, lead by owner and head coach Kristin Welsh, brought home 20 individual state championship titles during its freshman season.

Fourteen individual athletes represented New York at the Region 6 Championships, which they earned by out-scoring other athletes with their all-around scores. Collectively, the team from Paradigm won eight regional medals.

As their season proceeded Paradigm’s team athletes journeyed to Boston, Rochester, Allentown and even as far as Battle Creek, Michigan for the Eastern National Championships where three athletes represented New York and Region 6. Paradigm’s compulsory Level 4 Team won the New York State State Championship title, beating 27 other teams from lower New York, solidifying their place amongst the country’s best and brightest gymnasts.

In April of 2024, the group of athletes and coaches learned that its training facility, then called Orange County Sports Club, would be closing in June.

Welsh, her husband, and business partners were able to secure the purchase of the dissolving business so the athletes could continue training. After redesigning the programming, training staff, and rebranding, Paradigm Athletic Center opened its doors on July 7, 2024 to bring the community top-notch athletic training for all ages.

The gymnasts, ranging from ages 6-18, competed in various difficulty levels with different requirements and standards at each. All of Paradigm’s team athletes, who train between six and 24 hours a week, have focused training in strength, flexibility, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise under the guidance of expert staff to help them achieve their goals.

In addition to gymnastics, classes for students ages 15 months to adults include ninja, tumbling and cheer classes.

“Gymnastics is for everyone,” Welsh said.

The center is located at 1743 Route 17A in Florida. For more information, call (845) 651-1000 or log onto www.paradigmathleticcenter.com.