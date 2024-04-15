Little League holds opening day parade

On Saturday, April 13, the Greenwood Lake Little League had its opening day parade and ceremony. The parade went through town and ended in Lions Field where the ceremony was held. Jim Einstman, the new president of Greenwood Lake Little League, was the Master of Ceremonies for the event. He welcomed everyone to the spring 2024 season and said he was honored to be president, especially during the 100-year anniversary of Greenwood Lake.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Einstman recognized Greenwood Lake Mayor Matthew Buckley along with village trustees. He gave thanks to little league board members past and present. Guest speaker Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer spoke during the event. Then Einstman continued, giving special thanks to all who help with the little league and for all who work to help improve and maintain the ballfield, including the police department, fire deptartment, the local ambulance corps, the school district, village parks deptartment, coaches, team parents, volunteers, and team sponsors.

Skylar Clifford, 12, sang the national anthem after President Einstman finished, giving thanks to all involved in helping the Greenwood Lake Little League. Players then recited the “Little League Pledge” and parents recited the “Volunteer Pledge.”

Bonnie Casse and Karen Dulgerian threw out the first pitches for baseball, and Kelli Kelm and Annmarie Sabarese threw out the first pitches for softball.