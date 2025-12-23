Leading on and off the court

Warwick Valley High School basketball is charging into the new season with renewed energy, led by Head Coach Joe Mackey, a dynamic figure who is making waves both courtside and in the local real estate market.

Now in his ninth year as varsity head coach and 14th year with the program, Mackey has built a culture of discipline, accountability, and trust. Under his leadership, the Wildcats have consistently reached the playoffs. This season has begun with a 1-3 record, but Mackey and his team remain confident. Despite the slow start, the Wildcats believe they have a strong chance to compete for a championship in February and are excited to keep growing together as a team.

Off the court, Mackey is also making a name for himself as a real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens Green Team. His ability to connect with clients and deliver results mirrors the leadership he brings to the hardwood. A former Warwick Valley player and Bucknell University athlete, Mackey’s work ethic fuels his success in both arenas.

Mackey’s story is one of balance, passion, and community pride as the Wildcats continue to build momentum this season and Mackey grows his real estate career.