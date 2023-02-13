Krasniewicz named Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Warwick Valley senior quarterback William “Joey” Krasniewicz was recently honored as the New York State Football Coaches Association Class A Scholar-Athlete of the Year. A member of the National Honor Society, he has a cumulative weighted average of 103.5

On the football field, Krasniewicz led Warwick to six wins and a spot in the Section 9 playoffs. He completed 117 of 233 passes for 2,099 yards and 21 touchdowns and owns the Section 9 records for single-season passing yards and single-game passing yards.

“Joey is the total package,” said Warwick athletic director and varsity football coach David Leach. “He is a great role model in the building and a tremendous competitor on the football field. He is a great representative of the best in New York State for athletics and academics

Krasniewicz also pitches for the Warwick baseball team and is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and the SADD Club. He has been accepted a number of schools, including WPI and the University of Buffalo’s Aerospace Engineering School.