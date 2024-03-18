Greenwood Lake middle schooler wins wrestling competition

Paige Mabee, 9, of Greenwood Lake, recently finished in first place at the NYWAY State Wrestling Championship on March 9, a recreational competition held in Syracuse this year.

She also won “King of Orange County,” which was awarded to any wrestler who won first place in all three local tournaments.

Mabee, who attends Greenwood Lake Middle School, has been wrestling for just one year, but plans to continue next year now that her regular season has wrapped. She said she was turned on to the sport by her Jiu jitsu instructor.

Mabee wished to thank her wrestling coaches: Damion Logan, Coach Vinny Vespa, Coach Alex and Coach Matt, Venom Girls Wrestling Club Coach Heath, Coach Mia, and Coach Sophia. She also wanted to thank Dave Maver, her Jiu jitsu instructor, for introducing her to the sport.

“I would also like to thank my friend Gail Sullivan and Victoria Alvarado, who helped me in the beginning and taught me that girls could wrestle too!” she added, while also including an additional thanks to Greenwood Lake Middle School Principal Michael Gillespie, “who always jumped in to help coach me at local tournaments and NYWAY.”

While the regular wrestling season may be over, Mabee said she still has some Jiu jitsu competitions in the near future to look forward to. Mabee also enjoys playing softball, cheerleading, performing in the school musical, and fishing and hunting.