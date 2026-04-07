FUFSD recognizes winter scholar-athletes

The Florida Union Free School District recognized 17 individual Spartans as scholar-athletes along with girls basketball and cheerleading, who received team awards.

A varsity team qualifies as a scholar-athlete team if the average GPA of the top 75 percent of its roster is at least 90.00. Teams that meet this threshold receive an official scholar-athlete team certificate. Individual scholar-athlete pins are awarded only to students whose personal GPA is 90.00 or higher. Students with GPAs below 90 may still be counted in the 75 percent roster average used to determine team eligibility, but they are not eligible for individual pins.

The following 17 student athletes are recognized for their academic accomplishments:

Austin Harty

Benjamin Hoensch

Carla Zuluaga

Dominique Thompson

Eva Duran

Fallon Dillard

Georgia Maesano

Kendall Dazi

Nya Oladipo

Tyzhae Hicks

Virginia Clark

Brooke Ehlers

Caroline Maher

Chloe Williams

Lauren Scheuermann

Sophia Arcidiacono

Jozef Marku