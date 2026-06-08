Fox Soccer Academy’s girls U13 team wins state championship

Fox Soccer Academy’s girls U13 team defeated Long Island’s Huntington Inter Stars, 2-1, to win the Girls-Under-13 State Cup Championship on Saturday, May 30 at the Blue Sky Sports Complex in Middletown.

Leonela Enamorado and D’ree Murray scored Fox Soccer Academy’s goals. Their coach, Juan Zambrano, explained that “it was a very intense game. Huntington Inter is very good!”

Fox Soccer Academy also earned the Rocco Amoroso Sportsmanship Award as determined by the game officials. Amoroso, a US Soccer Life Member who died a decade ago, started the Long Island Junior Soccer League (LIJSL) Sportsmanship Program in 1980 and it spread to Eastern New York, nationally and then to China and Ireland.

Fox Soccer Academy will represent the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) at nationals on July 16 to 23 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.