Florida school district recognizes Feb. Student Athletes of the Month

The Florida Union Free School District released the names of its Student Athletes of the Month for the month of February. Three students were chosen for exhibiting both athletic and academic excellence: Nick Perez, Brooke Ehlers, and Alicia Ward.

Nick Perez is a senior and third-year varsity starter on the boys’ basketball team. He led his team in scoring this season with 27 points per game. Perez is a leader both on and off the court.

Brooke Ehlers is a freshman on the girls’ varsity basketball team. This is her first full year as the starting forward. Ehlers averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 steals with 11 rebounds in the month of February, and had a career high with 18 points against Livingston Manor/Roscoe. Ehlers demonstrates continuous growth on and off the court.

Alicia Ward, a senior on the varsity cheer team, has grown so much as an athlete. Even though it’s only her second year in cheer, she has become one of the main bases in the main stunt group. She is a fast learner, works hard, and does not give up. Ward has great athleticism and a wonderful dance background which makes her a great asset to the team. She is tough and hustles on the mat showing that she is a true athlete and team player.