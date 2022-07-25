First day practice times announced for 2022 Warwick Fall athletic teams

Warwick Athletics is organizing for the fall of 2022. The district seeks students who want the challenge of being a “student-athlete,” says Athletic Director Greg Sirico. “Bring great effort, dedication and a school-approved physical to join the Warwick athletic family. Most importantly, don’t miss your teams’ first practice on Aug. 22.”

Warwick Cheer and Warwick Valley High School Varsity and JV Fall teams begin practice Aug. 22 for the fall 2022 season. Middle school teams begin Wednesday, September 7, the second day of school. Photo by Tom Bushey

Football – Warwick Varsity and JV Football opens training camp Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at the Warwick football practice field behind the stadium in shorts and cleats. Email Coach Gregory Sirico for additional information at gsirico@wvcsd.org.

Boys Cross Country – Cross Country will begin on Aug. 22, at 7:00 p.m. on the Tim St. Lawrence Track at the High School. Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Contact Coach Michael Potter at mpotter@wvcsd.org if you need additional information.

Girls Cross Country – Girls Cross Country will begin on Aug. 22 at 8:00 a.m. at Sanfordville Elementary (meet at Trevor Jahn Pavilion). Athletes should be ready to run. Bring sneakers and water. Contact Coach Ryan Candia at rcandia@wvcsd.org if you need additional information.

Girls Tennis – Varsity and JV Tennis will begin on Aug. 22, 9 - 11:00 a.m. on the tennis courts next to the Middle School. Athletes should bring a racquet, water and sneakers, and be ready to compete. Contact Coach William Zwart at wzwart@wvcsd.org if additional information is needed.

Girls Volleyball – Varsity and JV Volleyball tryouts will be held Monday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m.-noon, in the High School Gymnasium. Athletes should be ready to try out with sneakers, water and appropriate volleyball footwear. If additional information is needed, contact Coach Shawn Thomas at shawnthomas7@gmail.com.

Cheerleading – Varsity and JV Cheerleading will be attending NCA Cheer Camp Aug. 22. Contact Coach Elizabeth Sullivan if additional information is needed at esullivan@wvcsd.org

Boys Soccer – Varsity and JV Boys Soccer candidates should meet on Aug. 22, 8:30 a.m., on the Tim St. Lawrence Track on the HS Campus. Bring water, cleats and sneakers, prepared to run a mile on the track and test in the weight room. If additional information is needed, contact Coach Denis O’Connor at doconnor@wvcsd.org

Girls Soccer – Varsity and JV girls’ soccer candidates should meet at the Sanfordville Elementary Tom Lorgan Field at 9 a.m., Aug. 22, with water, cleats and soccer clothing ready to try out. The first practice will end at noon. If additional information is needed, contact Coach Katlyn Chester at kchester@wvcsd.org

Girls Swimming – Varsity swimming candidates should report to the High School Pool ready for a 9-11 a.m, August 22 practice in the water. Athletes should bring water and swim wear. Contact Coach Christine Mahon at cmahon@wvcsd.org for additional information.

Girls Diving – Varsity diving candidates should report to the High School Pool on Monday, August 22 for a 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. practice. Contact Coach Greg Voloshin at gregvolo@hotmail.com.for additional information.

All Middle School sports will begin on Wednesday, September 7, the second day of school. Contact Athletic Director Gregory Sirico at gsirico@wvcsd.org or cell (845) 222-1402 if you need additional information.

Crew Club - Crew will begin training in mid September. Keep your eyes open for dates.

Middle School Sports (Modified Teams) - Middle school sports teams in New York State begin the first week of school with the first practice or tryout on Wednesday, September 7. All Middle School practices begin between 3 - 4 p.m. on the Middle School campus. Keep your eye on the MS announcements the first day of school for exact time and location.

Health Requirements for Participation in Interscholastic Sports

2022-2023

For a student to be eligible to participate in interscholastic sports, the WVCSD Health Department requires the following documentation to be submitted before the start of tryouts:

● A physical completed within one year of the start of the sports season in which the student will be participating.

○ Physicals must be completed in their entirety on the official NYS form and signed by the provider that completed the exam.

● NYS Interval Health History must be completed before each athletic season

● 2022-2023 Medical History Questionnaire.

● If a student has had COVID, COVID Cardiac Clearance is required to participate in sports.

○ Please note that your child will need to be cleared each time they have COVID.

■ Ex. If a student has had COVID, recovered, obtained cardiac clearance, and has not had COVID since that clearance, they do not need to be cleared again to participate in sports.

■ Ex. If a student has had COVID, recovered, obtained cardiac clearance, and tests positive for COVID again after that clearance, they are required to obtain a new Cardiac clearance to be cleared to participate in sports.

Required Documentation

The 2022 Medical History Questionnaire will be available for completion in Operoo beginning August 1, 2022, for current students.

All other sports forms will be available for completion in Operoo beginning August 15, 2022

Summer sports physicals will be offered at the High School on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Time to be determined. Check back on or after August 1, 2022 for the link to appointment sign-ups.

The 2022 Medical History Questionnaire will need to be completed to receive a sports physical at school. A physical will not be performed without this documentation.