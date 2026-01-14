December Athletes of the Month

Kendall Dazi

The senior and captain has been on the varsity cheer team all four years. She is a great example to the rest of the team what hard work and dedication looks like on and off the mat. She is a great leader and I look forward to this season.

Kayla Valenti

She’s a senior on the girls varsity basketball team who, as a co-captain, brings high energy and extensive experience to the team. She was selected as the MVP of the Spartan Invitational tournament. She leads by example through a strong work ethic, positive attitude and respect for her teammates, coaches and opponents. Her dedication both in competition on and in the classroom reflects the true values of the athletic program.

Grey Whitmore

He is a sophomore on the boys varsity basketball team. Leading the way in the month of December scoring a total of 140 points, he has served as team captain for two games with more to come in the season. On the court, Grey makes his presence known with his laser focused drive, followed by a soft floating jump shot. Off the court, he excels in the classroom and holds a 90% average across all classes.