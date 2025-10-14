CYO basketball program gives Director’s Award

On Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 during the St. Stephen’s mass, Christian Lamattina and Rylee McDonnell received The Director’s Award for their participation in the St. Stephen’s CYO basketball program. The recognition was given to a male and female athlete that exhibited athleticism, leadership, sportsmanship and Christian values throughout their years in the program.

This year’s awardees will pass the award onto the next year’s recipients, creating an environment where the up-and-coming players can have something to aspire too.

The award was presented by Marijane Lamattina, Director of the St. Stephen’s CYO Program and Father Edison. Lucas Miller and Delaney Corbalis were last years recipients and were at mass to recognize Christian Lamattina and McDonnell who both had a terrific basketball season this past year.