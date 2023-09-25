Crusaders girls’ soccer holds the lead for another win

On a beautiful, sunny Wednesday afternoon last week, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Crusaders girls’ soccer team hosted the Kingston Tigers in a league match. The Crusaders entered the game with a 4-1-1 record for the season after beating Our Lady of Lourdes 3-2 in their last game. The Tigers came into the game with a 1-3 record after losing to Washingtonville 8-2.

The Crusaders took a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the game when Lily Bandel scored off a pass from Faith Zollo. Two minutes later, Madison Magazino hit a high pass across the goal mouth to Kaylen Baricevic, who punched it into the Viking net. The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead into the half.

The Crusaders took a 3-0 lead early in the second half when Bandel crossed a perfect pass to a sliding Zollo, who tucked the ball into the corner of the Tiger’s net. Then about 2 minutes later, Kate Allen scored on a rebound off the Tigers’ goalie after a Zollo shot, giving the Crusaders a 4-0 lead.

With 2 minutes left in the game, Emily Berlinski hit Anna Llewellyn with a short pass during a scramble in front of the Tigers’ net, where she scored to give the Crusaders a 5-0 lead. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 5-1-1 for the season. They will travel to Pine Bush on Friday to face the Bushmen.