Crusaders girls’ basketball beats the Warwick Wildcats

Last Wednesday night, the Crusaders started their girls’ basketball season with a match up against longtime rival Warwick. The Crusaders will be led again this year by Head Coach Dave Powers and Assistant Coach Bill Earl.

They have a record of 34-12 with one Section 9 Championship as they go into their third year. This season the Crusaders will be a young team with only four seniors on the roster. The Crusaders had a very successful season last year going 18-6 and were only stopped in the State Quarter Final when they lost to White Plains.

In the first quarter the Crusaders got off to a 14-8 lead with Sienna Feeley scoring five to get the team going. In the second quarter the Wildcats defense showed its teeth and just shut the Crusaders down as they took the lead 17-14. Madison Fileen led the Crusaders’ third quarter comeback, scoring six in the third. Her three-point shot with 2:36 left in the quarter put the Crusaders up for good. As the Crusaders began to pull away in the fourth quarter, freshman Brianna Taveras heated up. She poured in eight of her 13 points in the game to help the Crusaders to a 41-38 victory.